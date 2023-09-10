Tad, Drex & Kara Have Your Chance to Win Disney on Ice Tickets!

Listen to Tad, Drex, and Kara Mornings, this week from 5a-10a for your chance to win.

Disney on Ice

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” this week at about 7:30am and you could win four tickets to Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars on plus two swag bags on September 28, 2023 at Gas South Arena.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Join Disney On Ice for a magical journey with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy through timeless tales and today’s favorites. The adventure begins when the North Star shines brightly and descends upon Jiminy Cricket as he welcomes and reminds the audience that the most fantastic, magical things can happen, and it all starts with a wish.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/11/2023 - 9/15/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Disney on Ice on September 28, 2023 at Gas South Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: COX Radio, LLC., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.


