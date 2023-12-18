Swiftmas is December 26th: Win Taylor Swift Records All Day!

Shake it off! Even if Santa didn’t bring you everything you wanted this year, B98.5 has a Blank Space on our Christmas list just for you. We would be Enchanted to make your holiday wishes come true. Listen on December 26 from 11a-7p. when you hear the Taylor Swift song, be caller 13 (404-741-0985) for your chance to win a Taylor Swift vinyl record. Which record? That’s a Swiftmas surprise. Get Ready For It!

Contests Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/26/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Eight (8) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) Taylor Swift album on vinyl. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





