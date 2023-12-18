Swiftmas is December 26th: Win Taylor Swift Records All Day!

Listen from 11am til 7pm for your chance to win

Swiftmas

Shake it off! Even if Santa didn’t bring you everything you wanted this year, B98.5 has a Blank Space on our Christmas list just for you. We would be Enchanted to make your holiday wishes come true. Listen on December 26 from 11a-7p. when you hear the Taylor Swift song, be caller 13 (404-741-0985) for your chance to win a Taylor Swift vinyl record. Which record? That’s a Swiftmas surprise. Get Ready For It!

Contests Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/26/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Eight (8) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) Taylor Swift album on vinyl. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.


©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!