Register for Your Chance to Win Four Tickets Trans-Siberian Orchestra!

Enter for your chance to win four tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra!

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra on December 10, 2023 at Gas South Arena at 2pm!

Prepare for a musical journey like no other this winter as Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s (TSO) spectacular annual holiday tour goes on sale this week We’re celebrating the announcement of their upcoming tour, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More at Gas South Arena for only $39 plus fees for one week ONLY! Tickets on sale Friday, Sep 15 at 10am while supplies last (or Fri, Sep 22 at 11:59pm).

Get tickets at TicketMaster.com. No password needed. Can’t wait to see you all at the show!

$1 from every ticket sold to the 2pm show will go to Susan G. Komen!


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/12/2023 5:00am ET – 12/03/2023 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Enter for Your Chance t Win Trans-Siberian Orchestra”! Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about December 4, 2023, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Four (4) tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra on December 10, 2023 at Gas South Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $300.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

