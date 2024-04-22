Register HERE for Your Chance to Win a Magical Medieval Feast for Your Little Wizard!

Georgia Ren Fest

Enter below for your chance to win a Magical Medieval Feast for your little wizard or witch at the Georgia Renaissance Festival during Wizard Weekend on May 19, including entry for 25 children and 6 adults!

Tickets on sale at GaRenFest.com.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/22/2023 1:00pm ET – 05/5/2023 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Magical Medieval Feast” link and complete all of the required information. On or about 05/01/23, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive entrance for up to twenty-five (25) children and six (6) adults to the Georgia Renaissance Festival during Pirates Weekend. (ARV: Minimum of $390.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules,click here. Sponsor: COX Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

