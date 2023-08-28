Register HERE for Your Chance to Win Four Tickets to Disney on Ice!

Enter below for your chance to win four premium tickets to Disney on Ice Presents: Magic in the Stars! Plus you’ll receive four Family Fun passes featuring Elsa & Maribel as well as two Disney on Ice swag bags.

Tickets on sale at TicketMaster.com!

Join Disney On Ice for a magical journey with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy through timeless tales and today’s favorites. The adventure begins when the North Star shines brightly and descends upon Jiminy Cricket as he welcomes and reminds the audience that the most fantastic, magical things can happen, and it all starts with a wish.

Pursue your dreams with Tiana, from The Princess and the Frog, as she strives to make her wish of opening a restaurant come true. Discover the power of three wishes with Aladdin when he finds a magic lamp in the Cave of Wonders. Reminisce with Cinderella, Snow White, Belle, and Rapunzel as they remind us to never stop wishing and dreaming.

Watch as Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon debuts live on ice and ascends into the air, lifting the show to higher heights as the strong warrior performs an aerial acro-pole routine.

For the first time on ice, escape “Into the Unknown” with Elsa and Anna from Frozen 2, hit the road with Disney and Pixar’s Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater as they cruise on the ice to “Life Is A Highway,” and reconnect with Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, Rex, and Hamm. Travel to the mountains of Colombia where the Madrigal family lives, unlock the magic in the family’s casita, and discover why “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Set sail with Moana on her canoe into the open ocean, to witness her encourage Te Kā to “Know Who You Are” and transform into Te Fiti.

In the end, audiences will learn that everyone has dreams they want to come true, but the brightest light shines inside of YOU! Every one of you is a STAR! So, shine bright and let your stories light up the night sky!





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/28/2023 5:00am ET – 9/13/2023 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Enter for Your Chance to Win Disney on Ice Tickets”! Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about September 14, 2023, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive 4 tickets to Disney on Ice at State Farm Arena on September 21, 2023. (ARV: Minimum of $150.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group