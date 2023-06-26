Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” for your Chance to Win Tickets to Stone Mountain!

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 6:30am, you could win four tickets to take the family to Stone Mountain Park.

Love fireworks? You don’t have to wait until the 4th, Stone Mountain Park has the same show all 5 nights, July 1 – 5. Come early and spend the day enjoying family-friendly attractions & live entertainment like Dinosaur Explore, the Summit Skyride, and the K9s in Flight high-flying dog show. Now showing nightly, the ALL-NEW Music Across America Drone & Light Show - featuring iconic music from around the country, vivid imagery, 250 drones, showstopping laser and flame effects, and fireworks! Make it a getaway with the family, and check out the Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort at Stone Mountain Park!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/26/2023-6/30/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) tickets to Stone Mountain Park. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





