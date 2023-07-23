Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” for your Chance to Win Tickets to Sam Smith!

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 7:30am, you could win a pair of tickets to Sam Smith for The Gloria Tour on July 28 at Gas South Arena!

Contests Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at AXS.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/24/23-07/28/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to Sam Smith on July 28 at Gas South Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $119.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





©2021 Cox Media Group