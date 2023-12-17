Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” for your Chance to Win Tickets Disney’s ALADDIN!

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 6:30a for your chance to win four tickets to discover a whole new world at Disney’s ALADDIN when it returns to the Fox Theatre January 9 – 14.

Contests Line: 404-741-0985

Get tickets at BroadwayInAtlanta.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/18/23-12/22/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) tickets to Disney’s ALADDIN on January 9 at The Fox Theatre. (ARV: Minimum of $310.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





