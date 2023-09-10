Listen On Your Ride Home for Your Chance to Win Talladega Tickets!

Talladega TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 02, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Listen to Chris Centore on your ride home this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to enjoy at day at Talladega for the YellaWood 500 on October 1st at Talladega Superspeedway.

Secure your tickets today at TalladegaSuperSpeedway.com.

This is the second of Talladega’s two race weekends this season and it is highlighted by the YellaWood 500, the crucial middle race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12. Be here to witness exciting, unpredictable superspeedway racing as the sport’s biggest stars battle to secure their spot in the next round of the Playoffs! The weekend also features the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs race, the Love’s RV Stop 250. Watch NASCAR’s upcoming stars race for a spot in the Championship Four!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/11/23 - 9/15/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to the Yellawood 500 on October 1, 2023 at Talladega Superspeedway (Minimum ARV: $130.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

