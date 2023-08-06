Listen to Tad, Drex & Kara for Your Chance to Win Tickets to Pentatonix!

Listen to Tad, Drex, and Kara Mornings, this week from 5a-9a for your chance to win.

Pentatonix

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 6:30a and 7:30a (Thursday - Friday) this week for your chance to win a ticket for Pentatonix on August 15 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/10/23 - 8/11/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to see Pentatonix on August 15 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (Minimum ARV: $69.00 based on seats and location) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.


