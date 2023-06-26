Listen to Tad, Drex & Kara for Your Chance to Win Matchbox Twenty Tickets!

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 7:30a this week for your chance to win a pair tickets to see Matchbox Twenty the “Slow Dream Tour” with Ben Rector at Lakewood Amphitheatre on July 2, 2023.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/26/23-06/30/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to Matchbox Twenty at Lakewood Amphitheatre on July 2, 2023. (ARV: Minimum of $70.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





©2021 Cox Media Group