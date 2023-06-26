Listen to Tad, Drex & Kara for Your Chance to Win Matchbox Twenty Tickets!

Listen to Tad, Drex, and Kara Mornings, this week from 5a-9a for your chance to win.

Matchbox Twenty

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 7:30a this week for your chance to win a pair tickets to see Matchbox Twenty the “Slow Dream Tour” with Ben Rector at Lakewood Amphitheatre on July 2, 2023.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/26/23-06/30/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to Matchbox Twenty at Lakewood Amphitheatre on July 2, 2023. (ARV: Minimum of $70.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.


©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!