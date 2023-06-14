Listen to Tad, Drex & Kara for Your Chance to Win Jurassic World: The Exhibition Tickets!

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 7:30a this week for your chance to win four tickets to walk in a land of Jurassic giants at Jurassic World: The Exhibition. Happening now through Labor Day weekend at Pullman Yards in Atlanta.

Tickets on sale at JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/12/23 - 6/26/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) tickets to Jurassic World The Exhibition, happening now through September 4, 2023. (ARV: $119.96) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





©2021 Cox Media Group