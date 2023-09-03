Listen to Tad, Drex & Kara for Your Chance to Win Colin Jost & Michael Che Tickets!

Listen to Tad, Drex, and Kara Mornings, this week from 5a-9a for your chance to win.

Colin Jost & Michael Che

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 7:30a (Tuesday-Friday) this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see hilarious SNL writers, Weekend Update hosts and comedians Colin Jost & Michael Che on September 16 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at FoxTheatre.org.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/5/23 - 9/8/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to see Colin Jost and Michael Che on September 16 at The Fox Theatre. (Minimum ARV: $100.00 based on seats and location) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.


©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!