Listen to Tad, Drex & Kara for Your Chance to Win Barbie Movie Tickets!

Listen to Tad, Drex, and Kara Mornings, this week from 5a-9a for your chance to win.

Barbie

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 6:30a this week for your chance to win a pair tickets to see the Barbie Movie in theaters July 21st!

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place… unless you are having a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. Head to the beach with BARBIE this summer for the big screen event of the season. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, Warner Bros. Pictures’ BARBIE will turn your world pink on July 21, in theaters only, so get ready to answer the burning question: Which Barbie (or Ken) are you?

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/10/23-07/14/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: one (1) Fandango code to redeem two (2) tickets to the Barbie Movie. (ARV: Minimum of $30.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.


