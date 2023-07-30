Listen to Tad, Drex & Kara for Your Chance to Join Drex at The PGA Tour Championship!

Listen to Tad, Drex, and Kara Mornings, this week from 5a-9a for your chance to win.

PGA Tour Championship

Play “Are You Smarter Than Kara” at about 7:30a this week for your chance to win a ticket for Daddy & Daughter Day at The PGA Tour Championship! Children under the age of 15 years old receive free entry to the event, up to two per ticketed adult. Exact date TBD.

· Spend a day with your daughter at the TOUR Championship to watch the PGA TOUR’s top 30 players in the final event of the season!

· From taking in the action inside the ropes to interacting with animals from the Georgia Aquarium in the SO Cool Zone presented by Southern Company, enjoying a refreshing cold treat and scoring an autograph from the TOUR’s top stars, an unforgettable day awaits at East Lake!

· Plus, winners of the contest will get to enjoy a scavenger hunt while on site to explore all that the TOUR Championship has to offer.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at TourChampionship.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/31/23 - 8/04/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: one (1) ticket for Dad & Daughter Day at PGA Tour Championship (date TBD) at East Lake . (Minimum ARV: $50.00 based on seats and location) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.


