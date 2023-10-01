Listen to B98.5 for Your Chance to Win Jonas Brothers Tickets!

Already missing the Jonas Brothers? Or do you have fomo from missing the show on Sunday? We’ve got the hook up for your tickets to the show when they return to Atlanta on October 18th at State Farm Arena. Tad, Drex, and Kara will have your first chance to win between 5a and 10a, then Abby Jessen will give you a second chance to win between 10a and 3p, and last but not least, Chris Centore will have your third chance to win between 3p and 7p. Make sure you’re listening for your chance to win!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets for October 18th are available at TicketMaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/2/23 - 10/6/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Jonas Brothers on October 18, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Minimum ARV: $89.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

