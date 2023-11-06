Listen to B98.5 for Your Chance to Win Hootie & The Blowfish Tickets!

It’s a B98.5 Ticket Takeover! Be caller 25 when you hear the cue to call and you could score a pair of tickets to Hootie & The Blowfish on Friday, September 20, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

General Public tickets on sale Friday, November 10 @ 10AM at LiveNation.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/6/23-11/10/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fourteen (14) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Hootie & The Blowfish on September 20, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group