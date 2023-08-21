Enter For Your Chance to Win Four Tickets to Monster Jam!

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets and four Pit Passes to take the family to experience the full-throttle fun at Monster Jam on September 9, 2023 at Gas South Arena! Unexpected. Unscripted. Unforgettable. This. Is. Monster Jam. See big-air, backflips and fierce head-to-head battles between Grave Digger®, El Toro Loco®, Megalodon® and more trucks as they tear up the dirt. Monster Jam roars into Gas South Arena – Sept. 9 &10

Tickets on sale at AXS.com.









NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/21/2023 12:00am - 9/3/2023 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form at B985.com/contests select the “Enter for Your Chance to Win Tickets to Monster Jam!” Sweepstakes link. On or about September 5, 2023, Sponsor will select two (2) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. Odds vary. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive four (4) tickets and four (4) Pit Passes to Monster Jam on September 9 at Gas South Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $250.00 based on availability) For full rules: click here. Sponsor: COX Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group