Enter For Your Chance to Win Four Tickets to Big Time Rush!

Enter for your chance to win!

Big Time Rush

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to see Big Time Rush as Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 26, 2023.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/22/2023 12:00pm - 2:00pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form at B985.com/contests select the “Enter for Your Chance to Win Tickets to Big Time Rush!” Sweepstakes link. On or about July 24, 2023, Sponsor will select two (2) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. Odds vary. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive four (4) tickets to Big Time Rush at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 16. (ARV: Minimum of $75.00 based on availability) For full rules: click here. Sponsor: COX Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

