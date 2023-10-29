Chris Centore has Your Thanksgiving Covered with Your Chance to Win Thanksgiving To Go from Murphy’s

Listen to Non-Stop Ride At Four for your chance to win!

Thanksgiving To Go

This week, when you listen to Chris Centore you could win an amazing Thanksgiving Dinner from Murphy’s Atlanta!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Order your Thanksgiving To-Go Meal at MurphysAtlanta.com.


Meals will be ready to pick-up on November 22, 2023 from 11am to 6p and will include the following:

Dinner:

Butternut Squash Soup with Crème Fraiche and toasted Pumpkin Seeds (Seeds and Crème Fraiche packaged separately)

Mixed Green Salad with Apple/Pear/Blue Cheese/Cheddar Cheese/Toasted Walnuts all packaged separately

Roasted Turkey Breast Cooked and Sliced (Feeds 4 with enough for sandwiches for the next day)

Apple Cider Gravy

Cranberry Chutney

Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Crunchy Granola Topping (topping packaged separately)

Green Beans with 5 Nut Vinaigrette (vinaigrette packaged separately)

Brioche Stuffing with sausage

Choice of Pie:

Apple (nut free)

Pecan

Tollhouse

Pumpkin (nut free)

Gluten Free Dessert Option


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/30/23 - 11/03/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a Thanksgiving meal for four (4) from Murphy’s Atlanta. (Minimum ARV: $185.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

