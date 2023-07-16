Chris Centore Has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Stone Mountain Park!

Listen to Non-Stop Ride At Four for your chance to win!

Stone Mountain Park

This week, when you listen to Chris Centore during the “Non-Stop Ride At Four”, you could four tickets to Stone Mountain Park! Check out Stone Mountain Park’s new Soul Fest Concert Series and Light Show, July 27 - 30

· See live concerts each night plus a specially programmed family-friendly Drone and Light Show!

· Thursday brings Philadelphia soul and R&B from The Stylistics. Friday experience the powerhouse vocals of Tasha Cobbs Leonard with ambitious arrangements that draw on everything from worship and gospel to country, pop, and R&B. Saturday enjoy the electrifying R&B/Funk and soulful ballads of Dazz Band. Sunday Prince fans will rejoice with world’s premier Prince tribute artist, Marshall Charloff & The Purple xPeRIeNCE.

· Soul Fest concerts and the special Drone & Light Show are FREE with an Attractions Ticket or Mountain Membership.

· Come early and spend the day enjoying Stone Mountain Park’s family-friendly attractions and special live entertainment, such as:

  • Dinosaur Explore - Your family won’t want to miss this unique and interactive outdoor prehistoric experience, featuring more than 20 life-size dinosaurs, moving and roaring just like their ancient ancestors.
  • K9s in Flight - Catch this high-flying dog show, where you’ll see “homeless to high-flying” rescue dogs performing exciting tricks, including snatching frisbees out of the air, racing through agility courses at lightning speed, and performing big-air high jumps!
  • Summit Skyride – Be transported 825 feet to the top of the mountain for amazing views of the city.
  • Make it a getaway with the family, and check out the Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort at Stone Mountain Park!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Discover special packages perfect for your family at stonemountainpark.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/17/2023-07/21/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Stone Mountain Park. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

