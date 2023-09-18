Chris Centore Has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Phillip Phillips!

This week, when you listen to Chris Centore you could win a pair of tickets to Phillip Phillips! The Drift Back Tour will be at Center Stage on October 21. Tickets are on sale now! Come hear some songs off the new album and some of the classics!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/18/23 - 9/22/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Phillip Phillips on October 21, 2023 at Center Stage Theater. (Minimum ARV: $50.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group