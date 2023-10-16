Chris Centore Has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Niall Horan!

This week, when you listen to Chris Centore you could win a pair of tickets to the newly announced stop on Niall Horan’s “The Show” on June 1, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

Tickets on sale on Wednesday, October 18 @ 10AM at LiveNation.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/16/23 - 10/20/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to Niall Horan on June 1, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (Minimum ARV: $160.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group