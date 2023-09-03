Chris Centore Has Your Chance for Tickets to Sam Hunt!

This week, when you listen to Chris Centore this week (Tuesday - Friday) and you could win a pair of tickets to see Sam Hunt for the “Summer on the Outskirts” tour on September 8, 2023 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/5/23 - 9/8/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Sam Hunt on September 8, 2023 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (Minimum ARV: $129.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

