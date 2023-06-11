Chris Centore Has Your Chance to Win Bryan Adams Tickets!

Listen to Chris Centore on your ride home from work this week for your chance to win a pair tickets to Bryan Adams “So Happy it Hurts” at Gas South Arena on June 18, 2023.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale now AXS.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/12/2023-6/16/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to Bryan Adams at Gas South Arena on June 18, 2023.(ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seats and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: COX Radio, LLC., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group