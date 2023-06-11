At Work Perk: Tickets to Tori Amos!

Listen in this week from 9AM-2PM for your chance to win.

Tori Amos

Listen for the “At Work Perk” with Abby Jessen this week and you could win a pair of tickets to see Tori Amos “Ocean to Ocean” Tour at The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on June 23, 2023.

Tickets on sale at TicketMaster.com.

Contest Line: 404-041-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/12/23 - 6/16/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Tori Amos At The Cobb Energy Center on June 23, 2023. (ARV: $139.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.







