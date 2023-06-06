B98.5′s Celebrating Super Dads, Presented by The Georgia Spa Company

Enter below and tell us about a father in your life (or yourself!) who is a super-dad, for a chance to win a Big Green Egg Mini-Max from The Georgia Spa Company.

*Must be 18 or older to enter

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/6/23–6/15/23. Open to legal residents of GA; 18+. To enter, complete entry form and essay at B985.com/contests during entry period or on B985 app (free to download, std. data rates apply). Limit: 1 entry/person. For add’l info and Official Rules: Click Here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group