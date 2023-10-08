Abby Jessen Is Looking for the Ultimate Jonas Brothers Fan!

Listen Middays between 10a and 3p for your chance to win!

Live Nation

Abby Jessen is on the hunt for 10 Jonas Brothers fans to take with her to see their show on October 18, 2023 at State Farm Arena! Listen middays (10a to 3p) this week, when you hear a Jonas Brothers song, be caller 25 and you could score a pair of tickets to see the show with Abby!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets for October 18th are available at TicketMaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/6/23 - 10/13/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Jonas Brothers on October 18, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Minimum ARV: $119.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!