Abby Jessen Has Your Chance for Tickets to Tay-Gates!

Life in plastic, it’s fantastic! Listen to Abby Jessenthis week at about 1pm and you could win a pair of tickets to a Barbie themes Brunch on July 22 at Wild Leap Atlanta!

Plenty of Barbie inspired photo-walls so you can show off your Barbie inspired looks!

: DJ playing all the bops from your favorite pop stars ft on the Barbie soundtrack like: Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Charlie XCX, Ava Max, Nicki Minaj, Miley + more!

: Themed cocktails, cocktails and slushee flights straight out of your Malibu Barbie dreams + food available for brunch!

: A costume contest so you can show off all your Barbie or Ken outfits!

Text your group chat, break out all the pink in your closet, and come on, let’s go brunch!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at EventBrite.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/17/23 - 7/21/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to a Barbie Inspired Brunch at Wild Leap Atlanta. (Minimum ARV: $30.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

