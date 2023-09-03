Abby Jessen Has Your Chance for Tickets to Music Midtown!

Listen to Abby Jessen (9/5-8 and 9/11-14) for your chance to score 3-day passes to Music Midtown to see some of your favorite artists like P!nk, Pitbull, Billie Ellish, Niall Horan and more! It’s going down from September 15th-17th at Piedmont Park!

Contests Line: 404-741-0985

Full weekend schedule and tickets available at MusicMidtown.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/5/23 - 9/14/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. Prize: a pair (2) of 3-Day passes to Music Midtown, happening September 15-17 at Piedmont Park. (Minimum ARV: $700.00) Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

