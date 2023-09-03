Abby Jessen Has Your Chance for Tickets to Music Midtown!

Listen Middays between 10a and 3p for your chance to win!

Music Midtown

Listen to Abby Jessen (9/5-8 and 9/11-14) for your chance to score 3-day passes to Music Midtown to see some of your favorite artists like P!nk, Pitbull, Billie Ellish, Niall Horan and more! It’s going down from September 15th-17th at Piedmont Park!

Contests Line: 404-741-0985

Full weekend schedule and tickets available at MusicMidtown.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/5/23 - 9/14/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Eight (8) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of 3-Day passes to Music Midtown, happening September 15-17 at Piedmont Park. (Minimum ARV: $700.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!