Abby Jessen Has Your Chance for Tickets to Brian Regan!

Are you ready for a night of laughs? Abby Jessen has you covered with the “At Work Perk” this week with your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Brian Regan on June 20, 2024 at Buckhead Theatre.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale Friday, November 3 @ 10AM at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/30/23 - 11/3/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Brian Regan on June 20, 2024 at Buckhead Theatre. (Minimum ARV: $90.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group