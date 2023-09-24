Abby Jessen Has Your Chance for Tickets to the Jonas Brothers!

What A Fan Gotta Do to get tickets to see the Jonas Brothers for their sold out show on October 1, 2023 at State Farm Arena? Listen to Abby Jessen for the At Work Perk this week and you just might score a pair!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets for October 1st are sold out! Tickets for October 18th are available at TicketMaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/25/23 - 9/29/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Jonas Brothers on October 1, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Minimum ARV: $119.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group