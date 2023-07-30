Abby Jessen Has Your Chance for Tickets to the Jonas Brothers!

Listen Middays between 10a and 3p for your chance to win!

Live Nation

What A Fan Gotta Do to get tickets to see the Jonas Brothers for their newly announced second show on October 18 at State Farm Arena? Listen to Abby Jessen for the At Work Perk next week and you just might score a pair!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale Friday, August 4 at TicketMaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/31/23 - 8/4/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Jonas Brothers on October 18, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Minimum ARV: $119.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    We're sending Abby Jessen OVER. THE. EDGE!
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!