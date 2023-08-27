Abby Jessen Has Your Chance for Tickets to Disney on Ice!

Listen Middays between 10a and 3p for your chance to win!

Disney on Ice

Are you ready for a night of Magic in the Stars? Listen to Abby Jessen this week for the “At Work Perk” and you could score four tickets to take the family to an unforgettable night at Disney on Ice on September 21, 2023 at State Farm Arena.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at Ticketsmaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/28/23 - 9/1/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Disney on Ice: Magic in the Stars on September 21, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Minimum ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

