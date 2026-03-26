2026 Home Makeover Giveaway

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the CMG Athens 2026 Home Makeover Giveaway (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to (i) residents of the states of Georgia or South Carolina; and (ii) who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees of the Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Athens (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, A-The Flooring Supply, Patriot Building Supply, Inc., Athens Seed Lawn & Garden, Bobcat® of Athens, Barton’s Home Outlet, & Athens Refrigeration and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on March 23, 2026, and end at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 26, 2026 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

The Sweepstakes will be offered on the following participating stations (each, a “Station”):

106.1 Your Georgia Country (WNGC)

Website Sweepstakes Entry – https://www.yourgeorgiacountry.com/contests



Mobile App Entry: Download 106.1 Your GA Country mobile app



Visitor agreement – yourgeorgiacountry.com/visitor-agreement



Privacy Policy – yourgeorgiacountry.com/privacy-policy

Magic 102.1 (WGMG)

Website Sweepstakes Entry – https://www.magic1021.com/contests



Visitor agreement – magic1021/visitor-agreement



Privacy Policy – magic1021.com/privacy-policy

Chuck 103.7 (WXKT)

Website Sweepstakes Entry – https://www.1037chuckfm.com/contests



Visitor agreement – 1037chuckfm.com/visitor-agreement



Privacy Policy – 1037chuckfm.com/privacy-policy

Power 100.1 (WPUP)

Website Sweepstakes Entry – https://www.powerathens.com/contests



Mobile App Entry: Download Power 100.1 Athens mobile app



Visitor agreement – powerathens.com/visitor-agreement



Privacy Policy – powerathens.com/privacy-policy

960 The Ref (WRFC-AM)

Website Sweepstakes Entry – https://www.960theref.com/contests



Mobile App Entry: Download 960 The Ref mobile app



Visitor agreement – 960theref.com/visitor-agreement



Privacy Policy – 960theref.com/privacy-policy

WGAU Radio

Website Sweepstakes Entry – https://www.wgauradio.com/contests



Visitor Agreement – wgauradio.com/visitor-agreement



Privacy Policy – wgauradio.com/privacy-policy

To enter, during the Sweepstakes Period, either (i) visit any of the Stations’ Sweepstakes links (as noted above), complete all of required information, and follow all posted instructions; or (ii) visit any of the applicable Stations’ mobile apps (as noted above), navigate to the Sweepstakes page, complete all of the required information, and follow all posted instructions. To enter via mobile app, you must download the applicable mobile app. The mobile apps are free to download, but only available in the Apple Store or Google Play (for iOS/Android). Standard message and data rates may apply.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by such Station’s Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy as noted above and as applicable, which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Maximum one (1) entry per person per Station per day, regardless of method of entry, during the Sweepstakes Period (a maximum of six (6) entries per day).

Any winning contestant must be the same person who originally entered to participate in the Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. A contestant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Georgia or South Carolina driver’s license or Georgia or South Carolina state-issued ID (or other proof of Georgia or South Carolina residency, such as a copy of a utility bill). If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled, or illegible entries, or entries that do not meet the size or formatting requirements specified above, will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to closure/cancellation of a participating location or remote, transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Winner Selection and Odds . On or about May 29, 2026, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from among all participating Stations during the Sweepstakes Period.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Description .

Prizes : Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the potential Winner will receive a home makeover package, including (some prizes subject to availability):

-$5,000 worth of new flooring (installation not included) from The Flooring Supply

-Three-piece lawn care set (blower, hedger, trimmer) from Bobcat of Athens

-A $500 Gift Card to Home Outlet

- Stainless steel three-piece gas range, wall oven and microwave valued at $4,000 from Athens Refrigeration

- A $500 Gift Card to Patriot Building Supply

- A $500 Gift Card to Athens Seed Lawn & Garden

Total ARV of all prizes to be awarded in the Sweepstakes: $10,800

Gift cards subject to terms and conditions of gift card issuers. Restrictions may apply to redemption of some prizes. Winner may be required to redeem prizes in person at Station/prize provider.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential winner will be notified on or about April 29, 2026, at the telephone number and/or the email address provided on the potential winner’s entry form. Entry into the Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor in the event the Sponsor notifies the winner by telephone.

In order to claim a prize, potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within twenty-four (24) hours of notice or attempted notice.

Unless otherwise direct, to claim his/her prize, the potential winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at the below address when notified that the office is open to visitors. Office visits must be between the hours of 8:30 a.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET, weekdays, and potential winner must present a valid government-issued photo ID. NOTE: Winner may be required to pick up select prizes at the applicable prize provider’s place of business/store location.

· Cox Media Group Athens: 1010 Tower Place, Bogart, GA 30622

Potential winner will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within five days hours of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings, after which the prize(s) will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Publicity . Except where prohibited, entry into the Sweepstakes constitutes the grant to Sponsor of an unconditional right for Sponsor, its parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and licensees to use the entrant’s name, address (city and state only), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information, prize information and/or statements about these Sweepstakes, in perpetuity, throughout the world in any media and formats whether now known or hereafter developed, for commercial purposes (including, without limitation, advertising and promotion) without entrant’s further review, approval, or compensation.

8. Participation . Participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes for any reason, including, but not limited to, in the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering, public health crisis, governmental action, or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper operation of the Sweepstakes as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, A-LINE FLOORING d/b/a C.A.S.E. DISCOUNT FLOORING), PATRIOT BUILDING SUPPLY, INC., AUTRY’S ACE HARDWARE, LLC, DEALER SPIKE, LLC, BOBCAT® OF ATHENS, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEB SITE AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and Sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

11. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. Sponsor . The 2026 Home Makeover Giveaway is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Athens. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after May 15, 2026) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit yourgeorgiacountry.com, magic1021.com, 1037chuckfm.com, powerathens.com, 960theref.com, wgauradio.com, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), 2026 Home Makeover Giveaway, c/o Cox Media Group Athens, 1010 Tower Place, Bogart, GA 30622. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact the Promotions Department @ athenspromotions@cmg.com

Cox Media Group