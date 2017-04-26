Now Playing
Posted: April 26, 2017

ESPN lays off 100 employees including on-air talent, reporters

(Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)
Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN
(Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

By JuliaKate E. Culpepper, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cable sports network ESPN is expected to lay off close to 100 employees on Wednesday.

Several on-air personalities and reporters have already been notified.

“Dynamic change demands an increased focus on versatility and value, and as a result, we have been engaged in the challenging process of determining the talent -- anchors, analysts, reporters, writers and those who handle play-by-play -- necessary to meet those demands. We will implement changes in our talent lineup this week. A limited number of other positions will also be affected and a handful of new jobs will be posted to fill various needs,” ESPN president John Skipper said in a statement to employees.

Below are messages from a few broadcasters and reporters affected by Wednesday’s decision:

ESPN laid off around 300 employees in October 2015.

Download the B98.5 App

