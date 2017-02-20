Hiroki Watanabe

By Marcus Hartman

Dayton Daily News

Athletes seem to be taking up some odd stances lately.

If you thought Kyrie Irving's comments about the Earth being flat were out there, wait until you see what Jose Canseco has been tweeting today.

Canseco, a 52-year-old former Major League Baseball player who has admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs while hitting 462 big-league home runs, apparently is a believer in the idea robots are going to take over the world.

He began sharing this belief around midday with the statement, "The robot threat is being taken to (sic) lightly."

The robot threat is being taken to lightly — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 20, 2017

Robots will not attack and kill us physically like in the movies — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 20, 2017

For 60 years Robots have been systematically destroying us in clandestine economy based war started when eniac was turned on — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 20, 2017

Already today a fully robotized factory reduces human jobs 90% and increases production 250% and reduces defects 80% while doubling profit — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 20, 2017

Robots control every industry our food supply our transportation systems our health care and education systems EVERYTHING — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 20, 2017

robots are stealing our jobs bringing economic ruin to us human by human starving us to death one by one — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 20, 2017

All that will be left is uber technical humans trained to service robots. — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 20, 2017

He continued with a warning that our machines will not conduct a violent overthrow but come to dominate us by taking over all aspects of our lives – something he points out has already begun happening.

This all seems a bit far-fetched but, hey, he was right about that whole steroids in MLB thing, so you never know.

We had a good run.