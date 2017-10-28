Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

By Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Migos rapper Offset took the stage with his bandmates at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia to perform during Power 99’s Powerhouse concert Friday night.

But it was the Atlanta rapper’s proposal to fellow emcee Cardi B that riled up the crowd the most, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

While the artists, who were both on the show’s roster, were on stage, Offset dropped to one knee and presented his girlfriend with an 8-carat diamond ring.

Cardi B & Offset Are Officially Engaged 💍 pic.twitter.com/zBDcOl5TRe — HĪP MAGAZINE (@HIPWEEKLY) October 28, 2017

Cardi B jumped up and down in excitement while fans applauded wildly, and they cheered even louder when Offset stood to place the rock on his lady’s finger after she appeared to say yes.

The two, both 25, have been publicly dating since earlier this year, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Here’s a closeup of the bling:

I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain’t a dream.Thank you God for all these blessings .Thank you babe @offsetyrn God really sent you to me A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

It was a good day for the couple. Earlier Friday, they released a new song together, along with Nicki Minaj, titled “Motor Sport.”

Now they’re celebrating their new music and their engagement.

