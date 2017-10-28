Now Playing
Posted: October 28, 2017

Watch: Offset of Migos proposes to Cardi B at concert

MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Rappers Offset of Migos and Cardi B attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Rappers Offset of Migos and Cardi B attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

By Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

PHILADELPHIA —

Migos rapper Offset took the stage with his bandmates at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia to perform during Power 99’s Powerhouse concert Friday night.

But it was the Atlanta rapper’s proposal to fellow emcee Cardi B that riled up the crowd the most, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

While the artists, who were both on the show’s roster, were on stage, Offset dropped to one knee and presented his girlfriend with an 8-carat diamond ring. 

Cardi B jumped up and down in excitement while fans applauded wildly, and they cheered even louder when Offset stood to place the rock on his lady’s finger after she appeared to say yes. 

The two, both 25, have been publicly dating since earlier this year, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Here’s a closeup of the bling: 

It was a good day for the couple. Earlier Friday, they released a new song together, along with Nicki Minaj, titled “Motor Sport.”

Now they’re celebrating their new music and their engagement.

