Tupac's 1996 Hummer back on auction block

RR Auction

The 1996 Hummer bought by Tupac Shakur a month before his death is up for auction again.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The 1996 black Hummer bought by Tupac Shakur a month before he was killed is on the auction block again, according to the RR Auction website.

Item No. 4288 is the fully loaded vehicle customized by the late rapper, equipped with a 6.5-liter turbo diesel V-8 engine. The odometer is at 10,101 miles, and the license plate is a vanity that reads “YAKNPAK,” honoring Shakur and another late rapper, Yaki “Prince” Kadafi, according to the auction website.

The auction ends Aug. 17.

Shakur was shot four times in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 7, 1996, in Las Vegas. He died of his wounds six days later.

Boston-based RR Auction sold the Hummer for $337,144 in May 2016, CNN reported. However, the anonymous Ohio bidder who won the vehicle defaulted and never paid for the it, TMZ reported.

Eleven bids have been placed on the vehicle, according to the RR Auction site. It opened at $10,000 and is currently at $44,000. It is expected to fetch more than $100,000 RR Auction said.