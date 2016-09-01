News | WHBQ

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 2: The exterior of Chick-Fil-A, a day before its opening, on 37th Street and 6th Avenue, on October 2, 2015 in New York City.. The fast food chicken restaurant is set to open its first store in Manhattan. (Photo by Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images)

By Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Popular chicken chain Chick-fil-A will open its largest location, a five-story restaurant with a rooftop terrace, in early 2018, Chick-fil-A announced Monday.

But hungry Southerners hoping to eat at the massive restaurant, a 12,000 square-foot space, will have to travel to lower Manhattan’s Financial District.

It will be the third Chick-fil-A location in New York City.

In a press release, Nathaniel Cates, design manager for restaurant development at Chick-fil-A, said the new location will have floor to ceiling windows and will allow lots of natural light. Visitors dining on the rooftop deck will have views of the Freedom Tower. A “monumental” staircase will connect the five stories.

The restaurant, located less than half a mile from Ground Zero and the 9/11 Memorial, will seat 140 guests across three levels. Two levels will house kitchen space. A semi-private multi-purpose space will feature white boards and cork boards for group trainings or meetings, according to the release.

“We are always thinking about how to make the dining experience feel as comfortable as possible for our customers,” Cates said.

There is no opening date for the restaurant yet.

See illustrative designs of the restaurant below.