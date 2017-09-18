Now Playing
Posted: September 18, 2017

Why did Nicole Kidman only mention two of her four kids in her Emmys acceptance speech?

Actress Nicole Kidman poses in the press room at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Actress Nicole Kidman poses in the press room at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

By Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us

Nicole Kidman has caused a stir on social media for omitting her two adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise during her Emmy acceptance speech.

Kidman won the award for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in “Big Little Lies,” and the Australian actress tearfully thanked her husband -- fellow Australian Keith Urban -- and their two daughters, Sunday, 9, and Faith, 6.

“I am also a mother and a wife, I have two little daughters, Sunday, and Faith,” Kidman, 50. “This is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, ‘Every time my mommy didn’t put me to bed, it’s because of this. I got something!’”

But people were shocked that the Oscar winner didn’t mention her two oldest children, Isabella, 24 and Connor, 22.

Business Insider pointed to a passage in Leah Remini’s candid book, “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology,” in which Remini, a former Scientologist who was once friends with Kidman’s ex-husband Tom Cruise, was riding in a car with Isabella and Connor after Cruise’s 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes. Remini asked the children if they’d seen their mother recently, to which Isabella replied, “Our mom is a (expletive) SP.”

In Scientology-lingo, an “SP” is a “suppressive person,” who does not support Scientology and who the church demands followers distance themselves from.

