Posted: September 14, 2017

White House: ESPN host Jemele Hill's anti-Trump tweets are a 'fireable offense'

White House: ESPN host Jemele Hill's anti-Trump tweets are a 'fireable offense'
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during a news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Huckabee Sanders discussed tax reform, President Donald Trump's planned dinner tonight with House and Senate minority leaders, and other topics. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
ESPN apologizes after Jemele Hill calls Trump a 'white supremacist'
ESPN apologizes after Jemele Hill calls Trump a 'white supremacist'

By Andrew Kulha, FanBuzz.com

WASHINGTON —

ESPN personality Jemele Hill came after President Donald Trump in recent tweets calling him a "white supremacist," and now the Trump administration is firing back.

At a press briefing Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed Hill's comments. 

“I think that’s one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN,” Sanders said.

Sanders added that she’s not sure whether Trump knows of Hill's tweets.

Hill wrote Monday on Twitter: "Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. The height of white privilege is being able to ignore his white supremacy, because it's of no threat to you. Well, it's a threat to me."

She added: "Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period."

On Tuesday, ESPN publicly reprimanded Hill and apologized for her comments in a statement posted on Twitter.

“The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the president do not represent the position of ESPN,” the statement read. “We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.”

