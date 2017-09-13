White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during a news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Huckabee Sanders discussed tax reform, President Donald Trump's planned dinner tonight with House and Senate minority leaders, and other topics. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By Andrew Kulha, FanBuzz.com

ESPN personality Jemele Hill came after President Donald Trump in recent tweets calling him a "white supremacist," and now the Trump administration is firing back.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: ESPN apologizes after Jemele Hill calls Trump a 'white supremacist'

At a press briefing Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed Hill's comments.

“I think that’s one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN,” Sanders said.

>> Watch the moment here



White House press secretary Sarah Sanders calls Jemele Hill's comments 'a fireable offense.' pic.twitter.com/M0wYyZuNUp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 13, 2017

Sanders added that she’s not sure whether Trump knows of Hill's tweets.

Hill wrote Monday on Twitter: "Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. The height of white privilege is being able to ignore his white supremacy, because it's of no threat to you. Well, it's a threat to me."

>> Read more trending news



She added: "Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period."

Read her full remarks here.

On Tuesday, ESPN publicly reprimanded Hill and apologized for her comments in a statement posted on Twitter.

“The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the president do not represent the position of ESPN,” the statement read. “We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.”

>> Read the statement here



ESPN Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/3kfexjx9zQ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2017

Read more here.

(H/T Sports Illustrated)