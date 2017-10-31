Watch: Wendy Williams faints on live TV

Teresa Kroeger

Wendy Williams hosts the Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala at Washington Hilton on November 21, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for Thurgood Marshall College Fund)

By Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Wendy Williams was in the middle of a live broadcast Tuesday when the talk show host stumbled over her words and suddenly fell to the ground.

Williams was introducing the annual Halloween costume contest segment of her show when she became wide-eyed, flustered and unable to talk.

Williams, 53, stumbled backward, reached up to touch her head and fell on the ground. Moments before the fall, Williams appeared to be having trouble breathing.

Production crew members rushed to her aid.

Wendy Williams passed out live on tv and I’m shook. pic.twitter.com/PkiV0Bz5oL — Baby Bye (@1BabyBye) October 31, 2017

After a lengthy commercial break, Williams, who was dressed in a Lady Liberty costume, said she was feeling better. She said she had overheated in her costume.

“Was I passed out for that long?” Williams asked the audience, acknowledging the little time remaining in the broadcast after her return to the show. “That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume, and I did pass out. But you know what? I’m a champ and I’m back.”

Williams was wearing a green sequined jumpsuit with a green wig and a green crown.



Wendy Williams came back after commercial break. Said she overheated in her costume. pic.twitter.com/jccZaQ9oK2 — Baby Bye (@1BabyBye) October 31, 2017

The Daily Mail reported Williams, who propped herself up on a glass podium, still appeared to be struggling to speak clearly after she returned to the broadcast.

According to TMZ, Williams’ show is recorded live on the East Coast and edited when necessary for West Coast airings.