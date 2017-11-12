WATCH: Taylor Swift rocks 'SNL' with 2 songs from 'Reputation'

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1730 -- Pictured: Musical Guest Taylor Swift performs "Ready For It" in Studio 8H on Saturday, November 11, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Related
By
Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK
—
Taylor Swift rocked "Saturday Night Live" for the first time since 2009 with a bedazzled snake mic and a brand new "Reputation."
The pop icon, whose new album dropped Friday, performed a lively version of "...Ready for It?" over a backing track, then returned to the stage later with her guitar for an acoustic rendition of "Call It What You Want."
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself