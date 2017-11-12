Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 12, 2017

WATCH: Taylor Swift rocks 'SNL' with 2 songs from 'Reputation'

Comments
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1730 -- Pictured: Musical Guest Taylor Swift performs
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1730 -- Pictured: Musical Guest Taylor Swift performs "Ready For It" in Studio 8H on Saturday, November 11, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Related

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK —

Taylor Swift rocked "Saturday Night Live" for the first time since 2009 with a bedazzled snake mic and a brand new "Reputation."

>> Taylor Swift’s new album, 'Reputation,' gets favorable reviews

The pop icon, whose new album dropped Friday, performed a lively version of "...Ready for It?" over a backing track, then returned to the stage later with her guitar for an acoustic rendition of "Call It What You Want." 

>> Read more trending news

Check out the performances below:

>> Click here to see Swift's performance of '...Ready for It?'

>> Watch Swift's performance of 'Call It What You Want' here

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation