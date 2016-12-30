Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: January 02, 2017

WATCH: Royal family's year-in-review video offers heartwarming look at 2016

Comments
VICTORIA, BC - SEPTEMBER 29: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on September 29, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
Chris Jackson
VICTORIA, BC - SEPTEMBER 29: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on September 29, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

Related

Photos: Princess Charlotte's first year
Photos: Princess Charlotte's first year
Photos: Prince George through the years
Photos: Prince George through the years
William and Kate: Remembering the Royal Wedding
William and Kate: Remembering the Royal Wedding

By Betsi Fores

The British royal family released its year-in-review video, providing a few fond moments from 2016.

>> Read more trending stories

“From celebrating The Queen’s 90th Birthday, to celebrating 60 years of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award to Royal Tours around the Commonwealth, take a look at the Royal Year in photos,” the Facebook page reads.

>> Watch the video here



The Royal Year in photos - 2016

From celebrating The Queen's 90th Birthday, to celebrating 60 years of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award to Royal Tours around the Commonwealth, take a look at the Royal Year in photos.

Posted by The Royal Family on Friday, December 30, 2016

A collage highlighting memorable moments from the year also was shared to Instagram.

>> See the post here

Here is our #2016bestnine - thank you for an amazing year, and see you in 2017!

A photo posted by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2016 Rovi Corporation