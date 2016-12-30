Sign in with your existing account
WATCH: Royal family's year-in-review video offers heartwarming look at 2016
Chris Jackson
VICTORIA, BC - SEPTEMBER 29: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on September 29, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
By
Betsi Fores
The British royal family
released its year-in-review video, providing a few fond moments from 2016.
>> Read more trending stories
“From celebrating The Queen’s 90th Birthday, to celebrating 60 years of
The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award to Royal Tours around the Commonwealth, take a look at the Royal Year in photos,” the Facebook page reads.
>> Watch the video here
The Royal Year in photos - 2016
From celebrating The Queen's 90th Birthday, to celebrating 60 years of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award to Royal Tours around the Commonwealth, take a look at the Royal Year in photos.Posted by
The Royal Family on Friday, December 30, 2016
A collage highlighting memorable moments from the year also was shared to Instagram.
>> See the post here
