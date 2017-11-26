Charles Sykes/AP

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2011 file photo, Ron Howard, right, his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard and his father Rance Howard attend the premiere of "When You Find Me," inspired by Canon's "Project Imagin8ion" contest, in New York. Director Ron Howard says his actor father Rance Howard has died at age 89. Howard announced his father's passing Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, on Twitter. The elder Howard also was the father of actor Clint Howard and grandfather of actresses Bryce Dallas Howard and Paige Howard. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Decades before he died Saturday at age 89, Rance Howard made appearances alongside his son, Ron Howard, on the iconic "Andy Griffith Show.”

>> Rance Howard, father of director Ron Howard, dead at 89

In one memorable scene, a young Ron Howard, starring as Opie Taylor, walked into the Mayberry sheriff’s office to find his real-life dad sitting across from him. In a blooper from the familiar scene from “A Black Day for Mayberry,” Opie enters the office and asks Barney about Paul, who Barney says “stepped out.” But off to the sideline sit the “T” Men, one of whom is played by Rance Howard.

>> Watch the clip here



>> PHOTOS: Notable deaths 2017

In another scene from episode “Barney and the Governor,” Rance Howard makes another appearance on his son’s show as a chauffeur, who parks the governor’s car near a “No Parking” sign. Barney is eventually goaded into writing the governor a parking ticket. He hands over the ticket to Rance Howard, who smiles, gets back into the car and drives away.

>> Watch the clip here



>> Read more trending news

Ron Howard announced his father's death Saturday via a statement on Twitter, writing, “Clint & I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons. Today he passed at 89. He stood especially tall 4 his ability to balance ambition w/great personal integrity. A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history. We love & miss U Dad.”

>> See the tweet here



Clint & I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons. Today he passed at 89. He stood especially tall 4 his ability to balance ambition w/great personal integrity. A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history. We love & miss U Dad. — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) November 25, 2017

In addition to his two sons, Rance Howard, whose wife, Judy, died in January, is survived by granddaughters Bryce Dallas Howard and Paige Howard.