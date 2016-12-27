Carrie Fisher - Through the Years - Video Gallery

Actresses Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher and Joely Fisher arrive at the premiere of HBO's documentary 'Wishful Drinking' at Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study on Dec. 7, 2010, in Hollywood, California.

By Melissa Gotleib

Joely and Tricia Fisher, Carrie Fisher’s half-sisters, sat down with ABC’s Chris Connelly to speak about the deaths of Carrie and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, in an exclusive interview that “Good Morning America" aired Tuesday.

WATCH:@ABC EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Fisher's sisters Joely, Tricia speak out on the deaths of Carrie & Debbie Reynolds: https://t.co/0khz1HGt0M pic.twitter.com/XXEct6Hujg — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 3, 2017

“I’ve been having an out-of-body experience, and the world lost Carrie and Debbie, of course, and Princess Leia. And we lost our hero; we lost our mirror,” Joely, 49, said of her half-sister.

“We had the coolest big sister in the world,” said Tricia, 48.

“What did you know about her, that maybe the rest of us did not?” Connelly asked Joely and Tricia.

“I think that she was more sensitive,” Joely said.

“She was secretly soft,” Tricia added. “She was extremely generous.”

NOW ON @GMA WEST: EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Fisher's sisters Joely, Tricia on the deaths of Carrie & Debbie Reynolds: https://t.co/0khz1HoS9e pic.twitter.com/dJbrvFFgMs — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 3, 2017

Tricia and Joely went on to talk about their relationships with Carrie and Debbie; their father, Eddie Fisher; and how they’ve been dealing with the tragic loss. Joely said she texted Carrie the night before Carrie boarded her flight to Los Angeles from London.

“We talked about age, ’cause she was floored that she had just turned 60,” Joely said. “We talked about children. We talked about our frail mothers.”

Joely spoke of how she and Carrie had planned to see each other for Christmas.

Carrie, 60, died Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. Reynolds, 84, died the next day after suffering a stroke.

Tricia and Joely went on to discuss Carrie’s 24-year-old daughter, Billie Lourd.

“She was obviously rattled to her core; it was her mom. But she was handling it,” Tricia said of Billie.

“What did you want your sister to know as you sat in that room with her?” Connelly asked.

“I remember just holding her hand and telling her that we were there, that we would make sure that her daughter was whole, which she will be,” Joely recalled.

“She kept saying that she wanted more time,” Joely said of Carrie as she broke down. “I knew that if Carrie wasn’t going to survive this, that Debbie would not. You knew it.”

“It’s more like getting to have her one-on-one and not share her, that’s what I think of, and that’s what I would miss, is being able to just be with her in her home, or whatever, and have her to myself,” Joely said, in tears after being asked one to share one of her happiest memories of her half-sister.