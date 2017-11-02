Now Playing
Posted: November 02, 2017

WATCH: Houston Astros' Carlos Correa proposes on live TV after World Series win

Daniella Rodriguez, former Miss Texas shows off her engagement ring after Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa purposed after Game 7 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 5-1 to win the series 4-3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/AP
Daniella Rodriguez, former Miss Texas shows off her engagement ring after Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa purposed after Game 7 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 5-1 to win the series 4-3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

By Betsi Fores, Rare.us

LOS ANGELES —

The Houston Astros' World Series win proved to be more than just exciting on a sports level.

The team’s star shortstop, Carlos Correa, took the exciting moment to propose to his girlfriend.

The moment was filled with tears and a hug, and his girlfriend, former Miss Texas Daniella Rodriguez, said yes.

“It’s one of the biggest accomplishments in my life,” Correa said of the World Series win. “And right now I’m about to take another big step in my life. Daniella Rodriguez, you make me the happiest man in the world. Will you marry me?"

The proposal was followed by screams of happiness and a kiss.

