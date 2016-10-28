Now Playing
Posted: October 31, 2017

WATCH: Florida police, firefighters dance to 'Thriller' for Teal Pumpkin Project

How A Teal Pumpkin Can Save A Child’s Life

WATCH: Florida police, firefighters dance to 'Thriller' for Teal Pumpkin Project
The Tarpon Springs police and fire departments re-created Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' music video for the Teal Pumpkin Project.

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. —

Officers and firefighters in one Florida city are showing off their dance moves in a viral video to raise awareness about food allergies this Halloween.

According to WTSP, the Tarpon Springs police and fire departments re-created Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video for the Teal Pumpkin Project. The annual campaign by Food Allergy Research & Education aims to make Halloween "more fun and inclusive for millions of children with food allergies and other dietary restrictions," according to its website. Participants place a teal pumpkin on their doorstep and offer non-food treats like toys to trick-or-treaters. Learn more here.

The police and fire departments also are raising money for the nonprofit CURED, the Campaign Urging Research for Eosinophilic Disease. According to a police press release, "many children with Eosinophilic diseases cannot eat or ingest food orally." To make a donation, visit the foundation's website here.

