A Florida high school principal's dance moves are getting a lot of attention.

That amazing moment when your PRINCIPAL jumps in on the step team's performance and SMASHES it!!! Yasssssss! Posted by Becky Godwin on Friday, November 3, 2017

Dr. Mickey Reynolds, who started working as a principal at Lake Mary High School in June, got the chance to dance in front of her students at a pep rally.

“Frankly, I thought they would just die laughing,” she said. “I was not expecting the overwhelming applause. I couldn’t believe it.”

Reynolds said she approached Kelly Lupis, the school’s Unity Revolution STEP team coach, with the idea of joining the team for Friday’s pep rally.

Reynolds coached a STEP team before and said dancing holds a special place in her heart.

She said she had no idea she would end up becoming part of the whole routine.

“They taught me the moves and I videotaped them. I practiced a little at home, and then a second practice and third to run through it really quick,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds’ moves were well-received; the crowd went wild over how well she did, and video of the performance quickly went viral.

A parent posted video of the dance on Facebook, where it’s been shared by more than 30,000 people and viewed more than 2.9 million times.

“I was very surprised, and then this weekend it kept ticking up in terms of views,” Reynolds said. “The kids have been great. They’ve been very excited. They were part of the whole viral thing too.”

Reynolds graduated from Lake Mary High School in 1986, and her father was the first principal at the school.

“I made it full-circle. I feel like I’ve come home,” she said.